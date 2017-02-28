14214 Fir St., Suite H, Oregon City, 503-305-6220, cointossbrewing.com. 3-8 pm Wednesday-Thursday, noon-8 pm Saturday, noon-6 pm Sunday.
Oregon City's penny-themed brewery chose its name because it's the actual location of Portland's famous coin-flip naming ceremony. Yep, that took place in Oregon City—not far from this industrial park space next to a vacuum shop. The lineup of Lincoln-headed tap handles runs the gamut from pale lagers to dark stouts, with history-steeped regulars flowing in almost as soon as the place opens five days a week. The young 10-barrel brewery may still be a bit oversized for its clientele—there was still a fresh-hop CDA on in mid-January—but that does wonders for beers like the pale Half Penny Lager, which comes out crystal clear, with just a hint of tinny hops on the finish.
Drink this: The 1845 Amber Ale and Half Penny Lager were the best we had on
our visit; extremely drinkable beers with a historic twang.
