Culmination is kinda like the Eagles of beer. There's five brewers, and each one gets to take the lead sometimes, just like Joe Walsh or poor Glenn Frey. For some places this situation might lead to hellish inconsistency, but for last year's Best New Brewery at the Oregon Beer Awards, the backing is so damn tight it doesn't seem to matter, even when Culmination's five parallel brewing vessels means the place kicks out a whole hell of a lot of beers in small batches. And so every time I come into its little warehouse taproom just north of Sandy—nothing more than a blush of wood-grained chairs along the bar—there's at least two new beers to like.