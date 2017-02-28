1174 Highway 99W, Dundee, 971-832-8054, deceptionbrewingco.com. 4-9 pm Thursday, 4-10 pm Friday, noon-10 pm Saturday, noon-8 pm Sunday.
This Dundee nanobrewery opened in 2014 and impressed us last year—especially the apricot cream ale, which was in serious consideration for a slot in our top 10 beers of 2015. The problem with a nanobrewery with no liquor license and no food beyond packaged peanuts, however, is that it's tough to make things pencil out.
While it's still a friendly room, the owners seemed to have checked out. The brewery has been listed for sale, taproom hours have been slashed, a fresh hop beer lingered on in mid-December and everything we sampled lacked the punch we loved last year.
Drink this: The apricot cream ale was still the best of the bunch. But like that magical batch of Fearless Loki Red that famously won a spot on our 2012 top 10, it doesn't show quite the same touch now.
