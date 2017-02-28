Remember when the Pearl was short on great beer? Before Fat Head's and 10 Barrel opened, this stately taproom was the only spot to grab a local pint after hitting Powell's Books. The competition is now stiff, but you'll still find us dropping by this outpost of the Bend-based brewery, the largest locally owned beermaker in the state. The regular lineup is solid, but we get most jazzed for a vertical of its barrel-aged stuff, particularly the infamous Abyss imperial stout and the yearly super-strength version of its flagship Black Butte Porter.