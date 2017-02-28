210 NW 11th Ave., 503-296-4906, deschutesbrewery.com. 11 am-10 pm Sunday-Tuesday, 11 am-11 am Wednesday-Thursday, Friday-Saturday, 11 am-midnight Friday-Saturday.
Remember when the Pearl was short on great beer? Before Fat Head's and 10 Barrel opened, this stately taproom was the only spot to grab a local pint after hitting Powell's Books. The competition is now stiff, but you'll still find us dropping by this outpost of the Bend-based brewery, the largest locally owned beermaker in the state. The regular lineup is solid, but we get most jazzed for a vertical of its barrel-aged stuff, particularly the infamous Abyss imperial stout and the yearly super-strength version of its flagship Black Butte Porter.
The best beer I had from Deschutes this year was a true oddity, Collage 2, a collaboration with Hair of the Dog in which Big D actually made its own batches of Doggie Claws and Fred to blend with their own pinot-aged Abyss and Stoic. The result was extraordinary, and reminded me of a really good fruitcake.
Drink this: Are you up for a bottle instead of draft? I know, I know—but, seriously, a lot of the best stuff Deschutes makes comes in bottles and they have a nice selection here.
