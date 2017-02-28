Across from Vancouver's O.G. weed shop and music store—the cool-kid and burnout section of our northern suburb's downtown—Washougal's Doomsday Brewing has opened a new "Safehouse" that's like a drunk Wes Craven's idea of a bar. The wall is home to a nuclear symbols and a giant yawning skull that seems to be made out of old tire rubber, not to mention a wall-size depiction of the apocalypse in which a gasmasked horseman carries a beer bottle and a paddle made of Jesusfish. The bathroom door is marked "gender irrelevant," while the exit door is adjacent to a chalkboard definition for "beergasm" and the largest box of Cards Against Humanity we've heretofore seen in this life. The beers don't really play it safe, either: The Orange Peel IPA is all peel-happy zest and tropical hop, the Black Out chocolate stout is like liquid nibs and the Come At Me Bro! double IPA is a genuinely apocalyptic 120 IBUs—showing that the bitter-hop wars have not subsided in Vancouver, and that it might kill us all.