Not so long ago, Oregon's small-town brewpubs took a shotgun approach to winning over the townies, many of whom they were introducing to craft beer. Nowadays, of course, there are sudsniffers everywhere, and spots like Ale Apothecary and De Garde use their remote locations to enhance their mystique. Chehalem Valley is a throwback. This Newberg spot opened behind Ye Olde Pizza in 2011, but feels like it could be a decade older.