11517 SE Highway 212, Clackamas, 503-564-8165, drinkinghorsebeer.com. 3-8 pm Wednesday-Thursday, noon-8 pm Saturday, noon-6 pm Sunday.
It's not surprising that the many macro drinkers of unincorporated Clackamas County are slowly being converted to craft by the 2-year-old Drinking Horse. The place feels purpose-built for people to whom a massive concrete-floored warehouse can feel like home. A big, fluorescent-lit brewhouse with an odd front room featuring fuzzy-animal art and Jenga, the place has a simple wooden bar and TV to watch the game on while you taste through an assortment of suds. The school chalkboard boasted nine mostly solid beers at the time of our visit, ranging from a malty old-school IPA to a tangy rye saison, with a chocolate stout on nitro to appeal to the Guinness-loving among Clackamites.
Drink this: The rye saison, which was as crisp, dry and delightful as anything you can find in Portland.
