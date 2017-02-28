In the sparse winter months, Edgefield offers a peculiar damp majesty I have known only in the Northwest: Shoes are always a little wet, the grass is unholy-green, and fallen tree branches are left to gather moss against a little red shed full of beer. At this little resort village and former poor farm in the eastern suburb of Troutdale, everything is somehow full of beer, and you're allowed to walk around with your pint glass. The shed is a bar. The cigar room next to the golf course is a bar. The old power station is a bar, and so is that utility shack with the funny lantern you've never seen open.