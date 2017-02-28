This upstart North Portland brewery isn't making any money, and they don't plan to start. The nation's first nonprofit brewery opened around the same time as the nation's first nonprofit beer pub in a rash of Obama-era do-gooderism, at a time when people could make a difference without braving tear gas. Even if you didn't know these were pints with a purpose, you'll love the Eliot IPA, which delivers a full slate of citrus and pine through a very tame 65 IBUs. Sours also tend to be good, especially the fruited ones.