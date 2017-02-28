The trio do well to offset each other's offerings, collaborating on big beers and brewing only a few overlapping styles. Paler, hoppier beers are classic and decent, but the real gems here are the dark ales, with both Feckin and Shattered Oak exhibiting a serious amount of finesse with more robust grain bills. Though food is currently carry-in only, the collective looks to be adding some house barbecue in the warmer months.