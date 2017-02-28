415 S McLoughlin Blvd., Oregon City, 503-305-5244, feckinbrew.com. 3 pm-close Friday, noon-close Saturday, noon-7 pm Sunday.
Feckin, Shattered Oak and Batch 1 meadery have joined forces in Feckin's warehouse space, in a co-op-style arrangement the trio calls the Oregon City United Brewers. Along with a few new fermenters, the railroad-adjacent building now offers a gorgeously long and usable bar—with USB cell-phone charging ports at about knee height, plenty of hooks for jackets and 24 taps.
The trio do well to offset each other's offerings, collaborating on big beers and brewing only a few overlapping styles. Paler, hoppier beers are classic and decent, but the real gems here are the dark ales, with both Feckin and Shattered Oak exhibiting a serious amount of finesse with more robust grain bills. Though food is currently carry-in only, the collective looks to be adding some house barbecue in the warmer months.
Drink this: Feckin's Top O' the Feckin Mornin' coffee stout remains among our favorite dark beers in the state, and is joined by Shattered Oak's porter, which is a roasty take on the English brown porter that weighs in at an extremely sessionable 4.5 percent ABV.
Comments