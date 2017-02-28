Long before it brewed any beer of its own, Fire on the Mountain was known for spicy wings and a great tap list. But when it opened its massive Northeast Fremont Street pizza pub and winghouse in 2011, the owners realized they had space to open their brewery to create a line of beers that paired well with the heat of their wing sauces. Ben Nehrling, a veteran brewer previously of McMenamins' Kennedy School, has largely accomplished that mission with standards like the X-Tinguisher Wheat and Shocks of Sheba IPA, which both mesh smartly with the menu. But the brewing program isn't standing still. Nehrling has developed an eclectic list of experimental and seasonal offerings that recently included a winter Kölsch and a Kettle Black dark lager. And as a bonus, FOTM recently opened a taproom and whiskey bar next to the Fremont brewery.