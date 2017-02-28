No, there aren't any pilots or former pilots here. Owner Mark Becker is a World War II aviation buff, which accounts for the photos of vintage aircraft and recruiting posters. It also helps explain Flyboy's somewhat racy branding—the topic of occasional heated discussion—based on a recruiting poster showing a young woman leaning on the fuselage of a plane. At the current location (also home to a homebrew shop), Becker only keeps a couple of his own brews on tap, but the beer still comes together thanks to the guest beers filling in the rest of his 24 taps. Food is another matter. Operating out of a tiny kitchen, the menu is basic—boneless chicken wings and mozzarella sticks—but they'll bake a pizza for you from neighboring Papa Murphy's. This will all change, Becker says, when FlyBoy launches an expanded Tigard location in coming weeks. A much larger brewing system will allow Becker to feature more of his own beers, and the menu will be dramatically expand. The current Lake Oswego location will remain open, though all house beers will come from Tigard.