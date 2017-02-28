East Portland's Gateway Brewing is a two-barrel nanobrewery not far from Mall 205 in the detached garage of Joel and Karen Sheley. Karen takes care of the business side, while former Widmer cellar guy Joel brews and sells kegs of IPAs, stout, Kölsch, dark lager and amber. Because the growler fills are appointment only, if you're in the neighborhood, it might be easier to pick up a Gateway brew at the RingSide Grill at the Glendoveer, where they generally keep a tap. You might also avoid the IPAs—both landed in the bottom 10 of our blind tasting of all 73 made in the city last year.