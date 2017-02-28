Going to Mill City Brew Werks is like a trip to Grandma's house—not your own grandma, but sort of an idea of grandmothers and how they might live. In vaguely domestic and neutral-toned surrounds decorated with pictures of farms there is a stone fireplace, and all food is designed to make you fat—burgers with bacon, burgers with ham, and burgers with corned beef, all on house-baked buns. Politeness reigns, and even the beer might be warm-hearted and a little daffy, like an IRA that tastes a little like a woodstove, and a funnily tart blood-orange wheat called Sadie's, brewed as a fundraiser for a little girl who landed in the hospital. But as it turns out, this grandma's a Russian drunk. Because damn if that Russian imperial isn't a beautiful piece of drunkcraft, with just a hint of hoppy bitterness off its top complementing roasted notes and smooth malt.