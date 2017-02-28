Coalition DGAF. During the summer, its taproom is basically an open warehouse gate. In the off-season, it simply closes it up, sending anyone who wants a keg over to Coalition's own former tasting room, the unaffiliated Ankeny Tap & Table. Coalition recently decided to continue making a cannabinoid-infused beer called Two Flowers IPA, which is made with hemp flowers and CBD, despite the DEA classifying the non-intoxicating drug the same way it does heroin. You might order the beer with the same trepidation as one of Salt & Straw's bolder flavors, but it actually tastes a little like a chewy SweeTart wafer. Once the relaxation kicks in, the taste suddenly doesn't matter.