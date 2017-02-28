The Commons is one of Portland's prettiest pubs. This white-brick warehouse is home to yeast-forward ales in the traditions of rural Belgium and France, plus recent excursions into excellent pilsners and lagers. The Commons is one of a small handful of Portland breweries that go almost entirely without IPAs, and where you're more likely to quench your thirst with a dry, zesty grisette or a pumpernickel rye saison with notes of cardamom and caraway.