630 SE Belmont St., commonsbrewery.com, noon-10 pm daily.
The Commons is one of Portland's prettiest pubs. This white-brick warehouse is home to yeast-forward ales in the traditions of rural Belgium and France, plus recent excursions into excellent pilsners and lagers. The Commons is one of a small handful of Portland breweries that go almost entirely without IPAs, and where you're more likely to quench your thirst with a dry, zesty grisette or a pumpernickel rye saison with notes of cardamom and caraway.
The tap list rewards a sampler-tray strategy: The beers change frequently, as ran from subtle to intense. If you can, visit on off hours and weeknights. The space is tall but not wide, and the tasting room has few spaces to sit or lean. Don't sleep on offerings at the little cheese window curated by local legend Steve Jones.
Drink this: Floral, crisp and yeasty, the Common's flagship Urban Farmhouse
Ale, WW's 2013 Beer of the Year, is better than ever.
