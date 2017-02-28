4216 NE Minnehaha St., No. 108, Vancouver, Wash., 360-989-3912, ghostrunnersbrewery.com. 4:30 pm-9 pm Wednesday-Thursday, 3 pm-9 pm Friday, 2:30-7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday. Closed Monday-Tuesday.
Most small breweries situated in remote office parks don't come with billiards, a ping-pong table and two TVs. But the running-themed Ghost Runners isn't like most small breweries situated in remote office parks.
You'll be let into its facility not a moment earlier than its posted opening hours, where you'll lounge in its spacious tasting room sampling its 18 beers, many in complex styles, while playing pool on that table that's so warped it's less skill game than roulette wheel. The Elite Belgian golden strong is jammy and tastes like raisins with soft banana notes, while the Negative Split chocolate vanilla stout is smooth without being cloying.
Drink this: Alongside the aforementioned stout and Belgian, Ghost Runners' Boston double American red ale was a surprise hit, soft with plenty of malt and biscuit and a touch of bitterness.
Comments