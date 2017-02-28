Beaverton is brutal for brewpubs. More than one man has had his dreams of bringing beer to Nikeburg crushed under the LunarGlide of suburban indifference. But Golden Valley has succeeded. The first Golden Valley opened in McMinnville way back in 1993, but in 2012 it decided to bless brewery-starved Beaverton with a second location. The exterior fits in suspiciously well with the neighboring corporate chains, and that vibe tends to carry on throughout the brewery, but the super-friendly staff and spacious patio make it welcoming. The beer list has a couple gems to check off your list of award-winning beers, including the forever popular Red Thistle ESB, which managed to snag a bronze medal at last year's Oregon Beer Awards, and the Beaverton Blonde, which won gold at the Great American Beer Festival in 2015. The food is on the pricey side—stop by during happy hour to save a few bucks.