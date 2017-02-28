1001 SE Division St., No. 1, 971-347-3100, grixsen.com. 4-9 pm Thursday, 3-10 pm Friday, noon-10 pm Saturday, noon-8 pm Sunday. Closed Monday-Wednesday.
Grixsen's first customers were Jesuit priests, and the brewer is an alum of Gonzaga, a Jesuit school. Theoretically, the "brewery with a conscience" is under the gun of the Jesuit motto: Age Quod Agis, or "do well whatever you do."
You can't win them all, but Grixsen is definitely doing some things right, as evidenced by the fact there wasn't a single open seat at its Southeast Division Street taproom on an early Thursday night, drinking its small list of mostly classic styles. Despite the German food menu, skip the Kölsch and instead stick with darker beers like the brown ale or the Scotch ale, which has a nice burnt-malt note.
Drink this: The brown ale is a bready, full-bodied beer that will warm you up if you wander in off Division on a cold day.
