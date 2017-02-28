Owner James Neumeister and his crew have been relentless in researching ingredients to make their gluten-free brews as "beerlike" as possible. Ingredients like chestnuts and lentils serve as stand-ins for more conventional barley, wheat and even oats. Then there's brown rice, sorghum, apples and even coffee; brewing science goes a long way here. The brewery in back is working full-throttle, so it's pretty easy to find bottles and cans of Ground Breaker brews at beer shops and grocers. The beers go well with the good-quality pub food—also gluten-free, of course.