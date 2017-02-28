The Dog specializes in high-ABV, bottle-conditioned and barrel-aged brews so lovingly tended over the years they've earned their own human names (Ruth, Adam, Lila, Rose) and feature on the menu in assorted iterations and vintages as far back as 1995. Two years ago, Sprints started experimenting with a concrete egg, an ovoid specialty fermenter. So far, it hasn't been a game changer. If you're here, you might as well grab Dave, a 23-year-old bottle of strong ale rumored to have a 29-percent alcohol content. It costs a mere $1,500 and is for consumption in the tasting room only.