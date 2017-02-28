809 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver, Wash., 360-258-1691, theheavymetalbrewingco.com. 11 am-10 pm Tuesday-Thursday, 11 am-11 pm Friday-Saturday, noon-8 pm Sunday. Closed Monday.
Vancouver's brand-new Heavy Metal Brewing is the the kind of bar where two women, one holding a toddler, bump and grind to live, acoustic renditions of Oasis' "Wonderwall" and Guns N' Roses' "Patience," complete with whistle solo. It's also the kind of bar where a couple cranks out rounds on the bar's Guitar Hero arcade box. This 27-handle taproom, bottle store, restaurant and microbrewery—when we stopped in, it served a house IPA, blonde and chocolate cherry stout along with a legion of other 'Couv brews—was already getting pretty rowdy pretty early on a Friday evening, but still has a jovial, family-friendly energy. I don't think anyone will mind if you raise a glass and sing along.
Drink this: Heavy Metal's fresh, and its beers are still rough around the edges. If you're going with a house beer, the Slippery When Wet blonde ale is biscuity and clean.
