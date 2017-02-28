Vancouver's brand-new Heavy Metal Brewing is the the kind of bar where two women, one holding a toddler, bump and grind to live, acoustic renditions of Oasis' "Wonderwall" and Guns N' Roses' "Patience," complete with whistle solo. It's also the kind of bar where a couple cranks out rounds on the bar's Guitar Hero arcade box. This 27-handle taproom, bottle store, restaurant and microbrewery—when we stopped in, it served a house IPA, blonde and chocolate cherry stout along with a legion of other 'Couv brews—was already getting pretty rowdy pretty early on a Friday evening, but still has a jovial, family-friendly energy. I don't think anyone will mind if you raise a glass and sing along.