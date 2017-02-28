This little Hillsboro brewery and taproom focuses on Belgian-influenced beers fermented with Belgian yeast. Owner Tom Kramer brews with organic malts, honey and a restrained hand with the hops. Ambacht (the Dutch word "ambachtelijk" translates as "artisanal") has a taproom near the Hillsboro airport that's open six evenings a week, with 22-ounce bottles to go. The beers range from conventional Belgian-style golden and dark ales through oddballs like a ginger brew that tastes like a liquefied gingersnap and matzobraü, a dark-brown Belgian ale brewed with matzo crackers, which Kramer buys up by the case after Passover.