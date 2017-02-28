Three Mugs co-owners Jay and Wendy Jennings treat their 25-tap industrial-park pub as equal parts living room and business enterprise. As we sauntered into the pub as the first group of customers on a cold winter weekend, Mrs. Jennings was deep into a sewing project on one of the side tables, and when her husband arrived a few minutes later, he had Finnegan—the massive family dog—in tow. As the pooch sniffed at the order-in pizza on our haphazardly arranged folding table, we shepherded ourselves through one of the longest and most diverse housemade-beer lists anywhere in the state. Despite some outright misses, adjunct-laden creations like a white-chocolate cream ale and grapefruit IPA were utterly delightful, with heavy-handed flavorings clearly informed by the Jennings' longtime homebrew adventures.