2020 NW Aloclek Drive, No. 108, Hillsboro, 971-322-0232, threemugsbrewingco.com. 3-9 Tuesday-Thursday, 2:30-10 pm Friday, noon-10 pm Saturday, noon-6 pm Sunday.
Three Mugs co-owners Jay and Wendy Jennings treat their 25-tap industrial-park pub as equal parts living room and business enterprise. As we sauntered into the pub as the first group of customers on a cold winter weekend, Mrs. Jennings was deep into a sewing project on one of the side tables, and when her husband arrived a few minutes later, he had Finnegan—the massive family dog—in tow. As the pooch sniffed at the order-in pizza on our haphazardly arranged folding table, we shepherded ourselves through one of the longest and most diverse housemade-beer lists anywhere in the state. Despite some outright misses, adjunct-laden creations like a white-chocolate cream ale and grapefruit IPA were utterly delightful, with heavy-handed flavorings clearly informed by the Jennings' longtime homebrew adventures.
Drink this: The Damsel's Desire White Chocolate Ale, which tastes like a biscuity blonde ale made Sausage Party love to a bottle of vanilla cream soda.
