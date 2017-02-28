2944 SE Powell Blvd., 503-232-HOPS, 11 am-11 pm Sunday-Thursday, 11 am-midnight Friday-Saturday, hopworksbeer.com.
Given the scads of families filling its booths to partake of playrooms and kids' menus, it's easy to lose sight of Hopworks' origins as a mostly organic, low-key operation with hippie overtones and a piney flagship IPA that puts Portland circa 2007 into a can. What began in a former bulldozer showroom on Southeast Powell Boulevard is now something of an empire, with a bike-themed outpost on North Williams Avenue and a hulking 6,000-square-foot brewery on the eastern edge of Vancouver.
The food is good, the playrooms are cool, and the sustainability focus carries over into its philosophies: It's the first Certified B Corporation Brewery in the Northwest, and the first certified salmon-safe brewery in the world. The original Organic IPA is still around, but the expansive lineup now runs the gamut from radler to barleywine. One percent of HUB's sales goes to environmental causes, so you help the planet by drinking them all.
Drink this: The crisp and sparkling HUB Lager or, if it's available, the smoky Kentucky Christmas, which is the Abominable Winter Ale aged in whiskey barrels "deep inside the Blue Ridge Mountains."
