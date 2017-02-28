Just as the planets are held in orbital equilibrium through the cosmic balance of momentum and gravity, so too does Ecliptic achieve its own harmonious orbit through finely tuned balance. Founder John Harris spent decades brewing at places like McMenamins, Full Sail and Deschutes, where he wrote the recipes for Mirror Pond Pale Ale and Black Butte Porter, among others. He now populates his own little universe with experimental IPAs like the piney, spicy Filament Winter IPA, and the juicy, aptly named Starburst IPA.