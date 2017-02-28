In Estacada, not even the Duke can get the townies in the door. Granted, it's just a cardboard cutout of John Wayne, but it looks downright forlorn looking out over that empty dining room. It seems many in Estacada haven't warmed up to one of the best brewpubs on the outer east side. When asked whether the slow business was the result of a holiday slump, the bartender said it was actually pretty typical—at least until summer. The warm months is when they get 75 percent of their business, primarily from out-of-towners following a day of hiking along or paddling in the nearby Clackamas River. So the winter months are a perfect time to take advantage of the open seating before you're fighting for space with sweaty weekend warriors.