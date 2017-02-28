210 NW 21st Ave., 503-719-7175, kellsbrewpub.com. 11:30 am-midnight Monday-Thursday, 10 am-2 pm Saturday, 10 am-midnight Sunday.
The gathering place for many a post-Confirmation celebration and impromptu high-school reunion, Kells is where everyone can go to pretend they're a little bit more Irish than they are. It's a really nice Irish pub, with a stained-glass saint welcoming you to the main pub room, plenty of tinsel around Christmas and plenty of green around St. Paddy's Day.
Kells makes its own beer at the location on Northwest 21st Avenue, with varying success. Skip the IPA and the Irish red ale, which are overly harsh on opposite ends of the spectrum. Instead, stick with the darker beers, like the classic Irish stout Kells can put on next to Guinness without shame, and a porter that supposedly has a half-cup of coffee in each pint.
Drink this: At just 4.3 percent ABV, the stout is a highly drinkable, low-alcohol beer you can knock back for hours.
