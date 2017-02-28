A fruity Brett beer with wasabi is positively delicate in its delivery of spicy tang, and Johnson has also quietly made one of the best traditional Czech Pilsners in town. The interior of the 16-tap pub comes together in much the same fashion as the beers: On the surface it appears to be another chic, garage-doored affair for plaid-clad New Portlanders. But further inspection reveals unique custom-made light fixtures, a gorgeous stainless brewhouse, and a massive projection screen that make it an inviting place to imbibe.