Last year, Lake Oswego's Stickmen stunned the beer community by winning a gold medal at the Oregon Beer Awards for its Kissed by Melons cantaloupe sour. Though that beer was excellent, the beers here have not otherwise been roundly applauded—and for good reason. Though there are a few exceptions, like a classic F-Bomb IPA, Stickmen is much better known for its attractive lakeside deck undoubtedly packed with swimsuits of the rich and famous when the weather turns summer. The place doesn't pack as much charm during the winter, although part of the restaurant area does look out on the decidedly less inviting lake. Bonus: Stickmen recently opened a beer hall in Tualatin, with a 30-barrel brewer starting production soon. Unfortunately, there's no view.