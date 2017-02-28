You see, Laurelwood is always quietly tweaking its recipes—updating the hop and malt bill without making a big deal about it so as to maintain branding. Even head brewer Shane Watterson recently swapped out for former Widmer brewer Ben Dobler, but the spirit of the place remains somehow unruffled: The stout is a roasty classic, the red is balanced, and the fresh-hop season next year will remain, we are confident, totally batshit. Next year and then the next year it'll also be different, but it will feel the same.