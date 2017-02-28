This wooded, dimly lit neighborhood brewpub gives off the vibe of a hangout in an actually cool college town—the sort of place where you could get loaded potato fritters but also bahn mi sandwiches. The neighborhood under-40s tend to treat it that way, too: On a January Tuesday it's hard to even find a table amid a handful of people watching an important football game, a study group and as many first dates as there are solo people working on their laptops. The spacious back room can be rented out for community gatherings, such as my own five-year high school reunion. That's how I know that the four-hop Luscious Lupulin IPA—a smooth blend of Centennial, Simcoe, Crystal and Cluster hops—is a great beer to drink while casually chatting with that guy who got herpes in ninth grade. The best casual beer for such a casual brewery, however, is Migration's Glisan Street Pale Ale; it's pleasant, smooth and citrusy, and low-effort crushable.