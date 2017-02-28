At Montavilla Brew Works, there are no TVs for the sport fans, and there is no food for the hungry. And without food, there are also no kids allowed in the small, comfy space. But there is beer, and there is a patio. The beer is very good, and the patio may one day be covered. Owners Michael and Melissa Kora opened the Brew Works in July 2015, after two years of intense work getting the space ready. Over the past year Michael Kora's brews have evolved from classic styles to more eclectic places like a pair of Belgians. Both were quite good, but that's because almost everything here is.