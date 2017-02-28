Feral Public House: 1109 Washington St., Vancouver, Wash., 360-836-5255, heathenbrewing.com. 11:30 am-9 pm Sunday-Monday, 11:30 am-10 pm Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 am-11 pm Friday-Saturday.
Amid tribal and nu-metal ambience, in a 'Couv bar whose urinals are cut from old beer kegs, Heathen Brewing's Feral Public House taproom offers up maybe more simultaneous taps of their own beers than any other place nearby—25 Heathen brews when you include the house root beer.
There are other signs of generosity: Heathen's spacious, U-shaped bar in is heated from within for prime bad-posture comfort. Even the nachos ($12) come with bonuses, multicolored and garnished with char-roasted jalapeños and plenty of fixin's. Chip refills are free. This makes it an ideal game spot, especially on Sundays when its happy hour ($1 beers, cheap snacks) runs all day. You can choose from among four different IPAs including triple and black, along with a mess of ales from pale to brown, but the spirit of the bar is contained in its most popular beer: That mojito sour is every bit as herbaceous, limey and tart as it sounds.
Drink this: If mojito sour isn't your game, the Cold Day in Helles is crisp, biscuity and clean.
Comments