There are other signs of generosity: Heathen's spacious, U-shaped bar in is heated from within for prime bad-posture comfort. Even the nachos ($12) come with bonuses, multicolored and garnished with char-roasted jalapeños and plenty of fixin's. Chip refills are free. This makes it an ideal game spot, especially on Sundays when its happy hour ($1 beers, cheap snacks) runs all day. You can choose from among four different IPAs including triple and black, along with a mess of ales from pale to brown, but the spirit of the bar is contained in its most popular beer: That mojito sour is every bit as herbaceous, limey and tart as it sounds.