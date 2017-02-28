Old Ivy is Vancouver's original brewpub, dating back to the days when folks up here had to brave the bridge to drink local beer and play the lottery. On a quiet afternoon, we found the place to ourselves, but for a table of women chatting with an affable bartender. Old Ivy has always been as much a taproom as a brewery, and of the 24 beers on tap on our visit, only a handful were made here. Those beers tend to be strong and malty, like an imperial brown ale and a classic porter. In the warmer months, they've got a sizable, pet-friendly patio, ideal for enjoying a brand-new barbecue-centric menu they sadly introduced after our visit. Although downtown Vancouver is dense with brewpubs, Old Ivy's blond wood, light pouring through the windows and always-there owner makes it feel like the whole town's neighborhood pub—which it literally was until just a few years ago.