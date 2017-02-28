Aside from the fancy new TVs, it doesn't look like much has changed at Old Market since this pizza pub opened its doors back in 1994. The huge building in the outer-westside neighborhood of Ashcreek is filled with wooden booths, flat-screens and more Bud Light paraphernalia than most beer geeks will find acceptable. The beer doesn't exactly seem to have made it out of the '90s, either. The brewery next door seems to take a back seat to the food, offering 10 very pedestrian mainstays, including a wheat, a pale, an IPA and porter, plus a handful of seasonals. And yet, the parking lot is packed with people who enjoy the above-average pizza and large, dog-friendly patio.