5201 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-200-5988, oldtownpizza.com. 11:30 am-10 pm Sunday-Thursday, 11:30 am-11 pm Friday-Saturday.
Old Town Pizza's plaza-based brewpub is across the river from the original Old Town location, but the interior of the newer, less-haunted establishment has done well to import the vintage atmosphere.
Dark reclaimed-wood paneling, cozy vintage chairs, and a massive stone hearth give the pizzeria brewpub a warming coefficient that easily matches any ski lodge you've ever sipped ale in. The food and beers are equally inviting, delivered across the copper bar top in classic flavors and colorways, with a delightfully bready Kölsch and fruity irish red ale that still sit at the top of the pack, purpose-brewed to pair with cheesy, thick-crusted pie.
Drink this: Paulie's Not Irish Red, which was enough of an Irish red to win our hearts, and the brewery a bronze medal at the World Beer Cup in 2014.
