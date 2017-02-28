Dark reclaimed-wood paneling, cozy vintage chairs, and a massive stone hearth give the pizzeria brewpub a warming coefficient that easily matches any ski lodge you've ever sipped ale in. The food and beers are equally inviting, delivered across the copper bar top in classic flavors and colorways, with a delightfully bready Kölsch and fruity irish red ale that still sit at the top of the pack, purpose-brewed to pair with cheesy, thick-crusted pie.