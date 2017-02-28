Even from blocks away, the former auto shop that houses Oregon City Brewing is hard to miss. A big, black building with a huge white logo on the side, the three-barrel brewpub feels peeled like a sticker from the pages of inner-Southeast Portland—bright, picnic-tabled and with an extensive Olympia Provisions-driven food list to pair with 44 house- and outsider-made beers and ciders. The house-brewed options have improved since our last trek to the end of the Oregon Trail, with continental styles like the Singer Hill saison and Stout Lager showcasing an increasing aptitude for well-balanced classics. They're also ideal pairing options for tasty Olympia Provisions salami.