Long before he made any beer, Pono brewer Larry Closer had merchandise—a situation that led to lots of ribbing about "Portland's Only Non-Operational brewery." Well, the South Pacific-themed operation is real now. Until recently, Larry Clouser worked with Culmination Brewing, and that's where the beers were brewed. But after Pono Brewing became fully licensed last year, he worked out a contract-brewing arrangement with Lents' Zoiglhaus brewery.