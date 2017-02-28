Rosenstadt means Rose City in German, which is pretty much everything you need to know about Nick Greiner and Tobias Hahn's aims. They've been contract-brewing for the label since 2015, brewing German-style beers at Max's in Tigard and Fearless in Estacada. Styles range from Kölsch, alt and hefeweizen to helles and dunkel lagers. The brand has grown steadily; Rosenstadt beers aren't hard to find on tap, especially in Southeast Portland. Greiner and Hahn are savvy brewers and business guys, growing their small business organically rather than relying on outside investors and financing. Click "Finder" on the brewery's website to see a map showing where to find its beers, like the three-tap Tannery on East Burnside Street. Will 2017 be the year Greiner and Hahn finally open their own taproom and maybe even a beer garden? Stay tuned.