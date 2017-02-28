Carston Haney spent six years as head brewer at Alameda Brewing before departing in April 2015 following ownership changes. His personal project, Ross Island Brewing, was a work in progress until it finally opened in late January. Haney purchased a stunning copper-clad brewing system from Golden Valley after they expanded. The tasting room space is small but nicely appointed, with a pronounced Daniel Boone motif. Sound comes from a vintage jukebox playing classic rock and country 45s. This ain't no sports bar. The beers are collaborations and guest taps for now, and that will be the case until brewing production ramps up. Standards will include stouts, milds, bitters and pales, as well as an IPA or two, says Haney. There are no plans for food, but patrons can order island-style barbecue from the Local Grind, whose headquarters are in the same building.