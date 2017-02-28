The new news that Hillsdale micro-pub Sasquatch is expanding brewing operations to a 4,000-square-foot warehouse space in Northwest—doubling its capacity for beer and adding an additional 90-barrel system solely for its cider, New West—is cause for much rejoicing. But the original location, with its 300 square feet of brew space, will remain and serve as Sasquatch's experimental pilot brewery. It's well worth a visit. Offerings like the Cukes of Hazard Golden Ale (brewed with 80 pounds of cucumber) and the Dr. Filbert Belgian Strong Dark Ale aged on house-toasted Oregon hazelnuts prove you can be a successful craft brewery, make delicious beer, and still not take yourself too seriously.