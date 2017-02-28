Scout Beer was once brewed at a place called "Unicorn" and served only out of food carts. It has since grown into a full-fledged brewery behind the Toffee Club. But viewed from certain angles, the new Scout Beer Brewery & Taproom looks like a a Pee-wee's Playhouse of beer in the former location of a strip club. On one wall, a red square framing a fork and knife hangs next to camping equipment and a mismatched set of rainbow letters spelling S-C-O-U-T. Full-grown adults order coffee ice cream to float in their bourbon stout, not to mention a sour beer "dry-hopped" with SweeTarts candy that tastes almost exactly like its namesake confection, replacing a previous beer made with Sour Patch Kids. Though the fresh microgreens served as a side seemed astonishingly adult by comparison, a bit of salami and melted cheese between two slices of bread was advertised as a "pizza sandwich," the stuff of school-cafeteria dreams. Meanwhile, a "jam" marionberry ale was a recommended pairing with peanut-butter porter, and the five-deep tasters of beer came with Goldfish crackers as a palate cleanser.