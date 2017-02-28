It's all about that patio at StormBreaker. In the summer, it's full of people stopping for a beer while strolling North Mississippi Avenue. Even in the winter, they cover and heat that patio. Inside, it's like a Portland-themed sports bar. Beer flights are served in tiny jars in wooden troughs, and everything is wood, including a row of planks in different heights, dip-dyed white to make up Mount Hood. On the flip side of the menu of cheese boards and mac 'n' cheese with short ribs there's one of those laminated schedules of Blazers games you often see at dingy dives. There's always a hefty list of seasonals and trusty originals. Stick to the beers that match StormBreaker's dark, aged and woody aesthetics: Go for the chocolaty Opacus stout with a toasty taste that matches the fire pit outside. If you want hops, opt for the Right as Rain Pale, which packs a welcome hoppy punch for a medium-bodied beer.