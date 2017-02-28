1505 SW Sunset Blvd., 503-246-3938, mcmenamins.com. 11 am-midnight Monday-Thursday, 11 am-1 am Friday-Saturday, 11 am-11 pm Sunday.
In the middle of the Hillsdale neighborhood sits a little piece of Oregon beer history. Following the typical McMenamins model, it started out as something else—in the days of disco this was a fish 'n' chips joint, then it was a short-lived burger shack before the McMenamin brothers acquired the space and turned it into the state's very first brewpub in 1985.
The spot is quaint compared with its larger siblings, but still manages to ooze the same eclectic charm, with low lighting and whimsical painting adorning the walls. The tiny kitchen cranks out the usual brewpub fare and the place gets packed, which can make the wait to get food arduous. Beer-wise, you'll find all of your old faves from the Bros, at least one cider and several small-batch limited releases on tap. We had very bad luck with the sours, one of which reminded me of vinegar with a splash of plastic.
Drink this: The Ruby will always be near and dear to my heart, but if fruit beers aren't your thing, go for the classic Terminator Stout.
