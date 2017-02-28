The spot is quaint compared with its larger siblings, but still manages to ooze the same eclectic charm, with low lighting and whimsical painting adorning the walls. The tiny kitchen cranks out the usual brewpub fare and the place gets packed, which can make the wait to get food arduous. Beer-wise, you'll find all of your old faves from the Bros, at least one cider and several small-batch limited releases on tap. We had very bad luck with the sours, one of which reminded me of vinegar with a splash of plastic.