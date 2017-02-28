1411 NW Flanders St., 503-224-1700, 10barrel.com. 11 am-11 pm Sunday-Thursday, 11 am-midnight Friday-Saturday.

The industrial-chic aesthetic of the Portland location of this Bend stalwart looks like it was built as the set for a Levi's commercial. Anheuser-Busch's much-bemoaned takeover aside, the beers made in-house on a 20-barrel system by brewmaster Whitney Burnside remain uniformly excellent, and the pub fare
(salad, nachos, pizza) is quite good.

(10 Barrel, Henry Cromett)
The pre-picked 10-for-$10 sampler showcases Burnside's wide range, with schwarzbiers, saisons and porters executed with aplomb. But there are still too many intriguing beers to try beyond that—everything from a barleywine to a hazy New England-style IPA. In dry months, you want to be on the patio with a great view of the Pearl. Plan to put your name in and return in a few hours—you can see Rogue across the street, but you'll be happier at Fat Head's around the corner.

(10 Barrel, Emily Joan Greene)
 Drink this: Look carefully at the menu; two stars denotes a beer brewed in the Portland pub. On a chilly, drizzly afternoon, Ye Olde Ale—a sweet, strongish and russet English-style ale—was everything I'd ever wanted.

