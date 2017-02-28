Jonathan Kaiser and his wife, Wynter, can no longer store their family transportation in the two-car garage at their unassuming taupe house in Forest Grove. Instead, they use it to run the smallest fully licensed brewpub in the region. Launched in August of 2016, Kaiser Brewing is a single-barrel operation that mashes, ferments and packages its ales in the couple's repurposed outbuilding while the cars shiver in the driveway. The Kaisers run on a zero-debt model, selling kegs to Waltz Brewing and Uptown Market and hosting off-site events to raise money for expansion rather than open a bigger operation with debt. The beer, so far, is basic, and comes in familiar ale styles like IPA, saison and Kölsch. Down the line, Jonathan hopes to knock out a wall for a larger cold room and do lagers. .