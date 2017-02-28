Little Gorge town Cascade Locks looks sleepy, but everything liquid's got major drama. If ain't the fight over the Nestle plant trying to suck the water table dry over voters' loud objections, it's sheets of freezing rain in the winter. Or it's the port trying to shut down Thunder Island Brewing, inspiring hours of testimony from dedicated beer drinkers. But you know what? The good people won in November 2016, if only in Cascade Locks. Through at least 2018, you can still wander down to this pleasant riverside brewery at the end of the Pacific Crest Trail, near copious frozen custard, and enjoy a minerally mouthful of Kinnikinnick Kölsch, a light but complex Mosaic pale, or a delicious, piney Dry Creek IPA that is much improved of late. This year, we are very grateful for small favors.