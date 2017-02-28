Finding Tuebor beer is like looking for one of Voldemort's horcruxes. On the website, 14 locations are pinpointed. A green button means "pouring," yellow means "about to be kicked" and orange means "it's been taken off." Except not really. After a morning spent calling green locations to find out they haven't put the keg on tap yet, an interested party's first exposure to the beer is a hapless, chicken-slinging cashier at Pine State Biscuits on Division frantically spooning froth off an improperly pulled pint. And yet, Seize the Saison—brewed on contract at Fearless Brewing in Estacada—is a very decent specimen. Brewer-owner Steven Hook is an engineer and longtime home brewer who moved to town from Michigan two years ago, and his experience shows up in the quality of the beer. A cloudy mellow gold in the glass, Seize has a mild fruity aroma and herbal, earthy notes over a sweet base. Apparently Tuebor also makes a stout called Quimby Joe, but I couldn't find it.