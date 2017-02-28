Sherwood's industrial-park brewery hasn't shifted focus since we last took the trip, setting its sights on canning, bottling and distributing local favorites like its Scottish ale rather than adding a food-focused pub to its empire. Even so, the small, rock-topped bar built into the front of the warehouse is quaint and inviting, and shows off a surprising prowess with hoppy ales for its ZIP code. Beers like the 100 Percent IPA are sharp and fruity, and an imperial IPA was dry and pale where far too many examples are gross and syrupy. But even so, the belle of the ball remains the multi-award-winning Scottish ale, which is about as perfect a mid-hued pour as you'll ever taste.